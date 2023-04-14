Unusual Call Option Trade in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) Worth $504.00K

On April 14, 2023 at 15:23:49 ET an unusually large $504.00K block of Call contracts in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) was bought, with a strike price of $35.00 / share, expiring in 434 day(s) (on June 21, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.23 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 98.83th percentile of all recent large trades made in GDX options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 761 funds or institutions reporting positions in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. This is an increase of 49 owner(s) or 6.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GDX is 0.78%, an increase of 9.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.15% to 218,082K shares. The put/call ratio of GDX is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Schwartz Investment Counsel holds 18K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Community Bank, N.A. holds 20K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 1,714K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,166K shares, representing a decrease of 26.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GDX by 9.68% over the last quarter.

Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory holds 164K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 223K shares, representing a decrease of 36.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GDX by 22.15% over the last quarter.

Fifth Third Bancorp holds 2K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 14.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GDX by 99.87% over the last quarter.

