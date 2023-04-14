Unusual Call Option Trade in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) Worth $349.25K

On April 14, 2023 at 13:34:37 ET an unusually large $349.25K block of Call contracts in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) was bought, with a strike price of $50.00 / share, expiring in 280 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.30 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 90.70th percentile of all recent large trades made in GDX options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 761 funds or institutions reporting positions in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. This is an increase of 49 owner(s) or 6.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GDX is 0.78%, an increase of 9.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.15% to 218,082K shares. The put/call ratio of GDX is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Commonwealth Equity Services holds 606K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 557K shares, representing an increase of 8.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GDX by 99.88% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,611K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,498K shares, representing an increase of 45.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GDX by 106.49% over the last quarter.

WealthPlan Investment Management holds 95K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 93K shares, representing an increase of 2.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GDX by 2.91% over the last quarter.

Mercer Global Advisors holds 60K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 76K shares, representing a decrease of 27.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GDX by 99.92% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors holds 8K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing a decrease of 22.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GDX by 8.21% over the last quarter.

See all VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.