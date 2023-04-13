Unusual Call Option Trade in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) Worth $316.37K

On April 13, 2023 at 12:18:08 ET an unusually large $316.37K block of Call contracts in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) was bought, with a strike price of $37.00 / share, expiring in 36 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.12 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 84.79th percentile of all recent large trades made in GDX options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 764 funds or institutions reporting positions in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. This is an increase of 55 owner(s) or 7.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GDX is 0.77%, an increase of 8.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.18% to 218,050K shares. The put/call ratio of GDX is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bessemer Group holds 3K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing a decrease of 404.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GDX by 99.98% over the last quarter.

IFP Advisors holds 36K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39K shares, representing a decrease of 8.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GDX by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Duncker Streett holds 1K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Delos Wealth Advisors holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 4.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GDX by 48.23% over the last quarter.

HCR Wealth Advisors holds 21K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28K shares, representing a decrease of 32.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GDX by 99.91% over the last quarter.

