Unusual Call Option Trade in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) Worth $309.23K

On April 14, 2023 at 12:57:09 ET an unusually large $309.23K block of Call contracts in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) was bought, with a strike price of $32.00 / share, expiring in 154 day(s) (on September 15, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.06 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 85.96th percentile of all recent large trades made in GDX options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 761 funds or institutions reporting positions in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. This is an increase of 49 owner(s) or 6.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GDX is 0.78%, an increase of 9.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.15% to 218,082K shares. The put/call ratio of GDX is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

D.a. Davidson holds 26K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28K shares, representing a decrease of 6.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GDX by 0.43% over the last quarter.

Keybank National Association holds 46K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44K shares, representing an increase of 4.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GDX by 99.88% over the last quarter.

Ameritas Investment Partners holds 2K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 34.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GDX by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Heritage Wealth Management holds 6K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 25.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GDX by 99.93% over the last quarter.

Raymond James Trust N.a. holds 13K shares. No change in the last quarter.

