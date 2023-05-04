Unusual Call Option Trade in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) Worth $1,589.35K

On May 4, 2023 at 11:25:45 ET an unusually large $1,589.35K block of Call contracts in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) was sold, with a strike price of $28.00 / share, expiring in 43 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.34 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.17th percentile of all recent large trades made in GDX options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 772 funds or institutions reporting positions in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. This is an increase of 53 owner(s) or 7.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GDX is 0.86%, an increase of 22.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.71% to 216,416K shares. The put/call ratio of GDX is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 16,860K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,916K shares, representing an increase of 17.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GDX by 37.20% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 10,350K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,608K shares, representing a decrease of 12.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GDX by 3.65% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 9,461K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,225K shares, representing an increase of 13.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GDX by 16.41% over the last quarter.

Slate Path Capital holds 8,755K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,300K shares, representing an increase of 16.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GDX by 17.85% over the last quarter.

NUGT - Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 3X Shares holds 8,450K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,137K shares, representing an increase of 3.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GDX by 2.14% over the last quarter.

