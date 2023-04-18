Unusual Call Option Trade in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) Worth $1,001.00K

On April 18, 2023 at 12:28:31 ET an unusually large $1,001.00K block of Call contracts in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) was sold, with a strike price of $45.00 / share, expiring in 430 day(s) (on June 21, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 5.34 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in GDX options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 761 funds or institutions reporting positions in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. This is an increase of 45 owner(s) or 6.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GDX is 0.78%, an increase of 10.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.70% to 219,399K shares. The put/call ratio of GDX is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Den Berg Management I holds 2K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Focused Wealth Management holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Quadrant Private Wealth Management holds 63K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 77K shares, representing a decrease of 22.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GDX by 30.20% over the last quarter.

Titus Wealth Management holds 56K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 60K shares, representing a decrease of 8.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GDX by 26.58% over the last quarter.

Freemont Management holds 120K shares. No change in the last quarter.

