Unusual Call Option Trade in VanEck ETF Trust - VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) Worth $420.00K

On August 23, 2023 at 10:26:27 ET an unusually large $420.00K block of Call contracts in VanEck ETF Trust - VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) was sold, with a strike price of $151.00 / share, expiring in 58 day(s) (on October 20, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.16 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 86.97th percentile of all recent large trades made in SMH options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 551 funds or institutions reporting positions in VanEck ETF Trust - VanEck Semiconductor ETF. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 5.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMH is 0.44%, a decrease of 5.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 62.61% to 38,878K shares. The put/call ratio of SMH is 1.03, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 7,858K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,016K shares, representing an increase of 48.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMH by 69.15% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 3,713K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,813K shares, representing an increase of 51.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMH by 8.09% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 3,014K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,080K shares, representing an increase of 64.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMH by 58.31% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,708K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,433K shares, representing a decrease of 26.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMH by 87.91% over the last quarter.

Healthcare Of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund holds 1,610K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 980K shares, representing an increase of 39.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMH by 23.78% over the last quarter.

