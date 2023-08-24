Unusual Call Option Trade in VanEck ETF Trust - VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX) Worth $640.00K

On August 23, 2023 at 10:22:34 ET an unusually large $640.00K block of Call contracts in VanEck ETF Trust - VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX) was bought, with a strike price of $27.00 / share, expiring in 58 day(s) (on October 20, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 3.49 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.97th percentile of all recent large trades made in GDX options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 797 funds or institutions reporting positions in VanEck ETF Trust - VanEck Gold Miners ETF. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 1.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GDX is 0.66%, a decrease of 13.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.79% to 204,430K shares. The put/call ratio of GDX is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 16,175K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,526K shares, representing a decrease of 2.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GDX by 75.17% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 9,431K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,144K shares, representing an increase of 45.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GDX by 44.76% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 9,139K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,242K shares, representing an increase of 64.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GDX by 160.02% over the last quarter.

NUGT - Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 3X Shares holds 8,175K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,450K shares, representing a decrease of 3.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GDX by 1.36% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 7,929K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,735K shares, representing a decrease of 22.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GDX by 43.09% over the last quarter.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.