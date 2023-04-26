Unusual Call Option Trade in Valvoline (VVV) Worth $72.00K

On April 26, 2023 at 14:46:20 ET an unusually large $72.00K block of Call contracts in Valvoline (VVV) was sold, with a strike price of $35.00 / share, expiring in 51 day(s) (on June 16, 2023).

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 826 funds or institutions reporting positions in Valvoline. This is an increase of 42 owner(s) or 5.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VVV is 0.36%, an increase of 3.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.85% to 189,216K shares. The put/call ratio of VVV is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.02% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Valvoline is $39.95. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 17.02% from its latest reported closing price of $34.14.

The projected annual revenue for Valvoline is $1,454MM, an increase of 13.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.11.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43K shares, representing a decrease of 538.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VVV by 97.30% over the last quarter.

IVOO - Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares holds 232K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 234K shares, representing a decrease of 1.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VVV by 6.31% over the last quarter.

Rockefeller Capital Management holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VVV by 26.14% over the last quarter.

Oppenheimer holds 25K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 19K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Valvoline Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) is a leading worldwide marketer and supplier of premium branded lubricants and automotive services, with sales in more than 140 countries. Established in 1866, the Company's heritage spans more than 150 years, during which time it has developed powerful brand recognition across multiple product and service channels. Valvoline ranks as the No. 3 passenger car motor oil brand in the DIY market by volume. It operates and franchises nearly 1,500 quick-lube locations, and it is the No. 2 chain by number of stores in the United States under the Valvoline Instant Oil ChangeSM brand and the No. 3 chain by number of stores in Canada under the Valvoline Great Canadian Oil Change brand. It also markets Valvoline lubricants and automotive chemicals, including Valvoline High Mileage with MaxLife technology motor oil for engines over 75,000 miles; Valvoline Advanced Full Synthetic motor oil; Valvoline Premium Blue™ heavy-duty motor oil; Valvoline Multi-Vehicle Automatic Transmission Fluid; and Zerex™ antifreeze.

