Unusual Call Option Trade in Vale (VALE) Worth $225.76K

On April 11, 2023 at 10:28:07 ET an unusually large $225.76K block of Call contracts in Vale (VALE) was sold, with a strike price of $17.00 / share, expiring in 66 days (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.00 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 97.81 percentile of all recent large trades made in VALE options.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.41% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vale is $20.20. The forecasts range from a low of $15.63 to a high of $24.84. The average price target represents an increase of 31.41% from its latest reported closing price of $15.37.

The projected annual revenue for Vale is $41,797MM, a decrease of 4.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 903 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vale. This is an increase of 41 owner(s) or 4.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VALE is 0.72%, an increase of 8.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.97% to 1,335,842K shares. The put/call ratio of VALE is 0.88, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 136,193K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 131,601K shares, representing an increase of 3.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VALE by 21.29% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 128,004K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 140,904K shares, representing a decrease of 10.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VALE by 9.90% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 97,673K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52,114K shares, representing an increase of 46.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VALE by 87.61% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 96,139K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 101,148K shares, representing a decrease of 5.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VALE by 11.55% over the last quarter.

EWZ - iShares MSCI Brazil ETF holds 61,662K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 59,554K shares, representing an increase of 3.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VALE by 30.58% over the last quarter.

Vale Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vale S.A., formerly Companhia Vale do Rio Doce is a Brazilian multinational corporation engaged in metals and mining and one of the largest logistics operators in Brazil. Vale is the largest producer of iron ore and nickel in the world.

