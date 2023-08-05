Unusual Call Option Trade in Vale S.A. - ADR (VALE) Worth $399.00K

On August 4, 2023 at 14:24:01 ET an unusually large $399.00K block of Call contracts in Vale S.A. - ADR (VALE) was bought, with a strike price of $14.50 / share, expiring in 7 day(s) (on August 11, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.48 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.29th percentile of all recent large trades made in VALE options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 696 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vale S.A. - ADR. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 1.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VALE is 0.60%, a decrease of 9.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.56% to 1,164,601K shares. The put/call ratio of VALE is 1.04, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.36% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vale S.A. - ADR is 20.20. The forecasts range from a low of 15.63 to a high of $24.84. The average price target represents an increase of 46.36% from its latest reported closing price of 13.80.

The projected annual revenue for Vale S.A. - ADR is 41,797MM, a decrease of 1.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.42.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 118,684K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 136,193K shares, representing a decrease of 14.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VALE by 23.48% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 102,348K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 128,004K shares, representing a decrease of 25.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VALE by 27.90% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 85,661K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 96,139K shares, representing a decrease of 12.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VALE by 20.57% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 57,454K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 62,768K shares, representing a decrease of 9.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VALE by 20.21% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 44,677K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vale Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vale S.A., formerly Companhia Vale do Rio Doce is a Brazilian multinational corporation engaged in metals and mining and one of the largest logistics operators in Brazil. Vale is the largest producer of iron ore and nickel in the world.

