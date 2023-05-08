Unusual Call Option Trade in VAALCO Energy (EGY) Worth $7.50K

On May 8, 2023 at 11:07:57 ET an unusually large $7.50K block of Call contracts in VAALCO Energy (EGY) was sold, with a strike price of $10.00 / share, expiring in 256 day(s) (on January 19, 2024).

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 354 funds or institutions reporting positions in VAALCO Energy. This is an increase of 34 owner(s) or 10.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EGY is 0.11%, a decrease of 9.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 60.42% to 64,462K shares. The put/call ratio of EGY is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 97.30% Downside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for VAALCO Energy is 0.12. The forecasts range from a low of 0.11 to a high of $0.12. The average price target represents a decrease of 97.30% from its latest reported closing price of 4.27.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for VAALCO Energy is 559MM, an increase of 57.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.44.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

XOP - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF holds 5,484K shares representing 5.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,097K shares, representing an increase of 43.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EGY by 3.11% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,344K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,763K shares, representing an increase of 47.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EGY by 83.22% over the last quarter.

Wilen Investment Management holds 3,132K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,043K shares, representing an increase of 2.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EGY by 23.93% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 2,701K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,215K shares, representing an increase of 55.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EGY by 124.84% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,437K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,244K shares, representing an increase of 48.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EGY by 85.46% over the last quarter.

VAALCO Energy Declares $0.06 Dividend

On February 14, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.25 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 24, 2023 received the payment on March 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.03 per share.

At the current share price of $4.27 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.85%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 11.31%, the lowest has been 1.64%, and the highest has been 35.07%. The standard deviation of yields is 7.10 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.77 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.52. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

VAALCO Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

VAALCO Energy Inc., founded in 1985, is a Houston, USA based, independent energy company with production, development and exploration assets in the West African region.

See all VAALCO Energy regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.