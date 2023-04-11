Unusual Call Option Trade in UWM Holdings (UWMC) Worth $285.78K

On April 11, 2023 at 14:53:46 ET an unusually large $285.78K block of Call contracts in UWM Holdings (UWMC) was sold, with a strike price of $3.00 / share, expiring in 283 days (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 5.92 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00 percentile of all recent large trades made in UWMC options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.80% Downside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for UWM Holdings is $4.18. The forecasts range from a low of $3.54 to a high of $5.78. The average price target represents a decrease of 20.80% from its latest reported closing price of $5.28.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for UWM Holdings is $1,756MM, a decrease of 15.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 294 funds or institutions reporting positions in UWM Holdings. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 9.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UWMC is 0.06%, an increase of 16.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.51% to 38,651K shares. The put/call ratio of UWMC is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Platinum Equity holds 4,894K shares representing 5.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,984K shares, representing a decrease of 1.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UWMC by 22.60% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,300K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,146K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,104K shares, representing an increase of 1.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UWMC by 6.70% over the last quarter.

VISVX - Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,504K shares representing 1.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,432K shares, representing an increase of 4.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UWMC by 4.21% over the last quarter.

Fidelity Central Investment Portfolios LLC - Fidelity U.S. Equity Central Fund holds 1,469K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,536K shares, representing a decrease of 4.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UWMC by 6.84% over the last quarter.

UWM Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan, UWM Holdings Corporation is the publicly traded indirect parent of United Wholesale Mortgage, LLC. UWM underwrites and provides closing documentation for residential mortgage loans originated by independent mortgage brokers, correspondents, small banks and local credit unions across all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.