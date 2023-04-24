Unusual Call Option Trade in Uranium Energy (UEC) Worth $13.54K

On April 24, 2023 at 12:18:53 ET an unusually large $13.54K block of Call contracts in Uranium Energy (UEC) was bought, with a strike price of $3.00 / share, expiring in 25 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.86 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 51.37th percentile of all recent large trades made in UEC options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 339 funds or institutions reporting positions in Uranium Energy. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 4.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UEC is 0.17%, an increase of 3.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.77% to 188,637K shares. The put/call ratio of UEC is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 166.53% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Uranium Energy is $6.96. The forecasts range from a low of $5.81 to a high of $8.66. The average price target represents an increase of 166.53% from its latest reported closing price of $2.61.

The projected annual revenue for Uranium Energy is $27MM, a decrease of 76.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.04.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PEXMX - T. Rowe Price Extended Equity Market Index Fund holds 59K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 75K shares, representing a decrease of 26.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UEC by 14.18% over the last quarter.

Accel Wealth Management holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 111.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UEC by 69.69% over the last quarter.

Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 37K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 48K shares, representing a decrease of 30.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UEC by 14.78% over the last quarter.

Dimensional Fund Advisors holds 27K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Belvedere Trading holds 9K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing a decrease of 97.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UEC by 96.29% over the last quarter.

Uranium Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Uranium Energy Corp is a U.S.-based uranium mining and exploration company. In South Texas, the Company's hub-and-spoke operations are anchored by the fully-licensed Hobson Processing Facility which is central to the Palangana, Burke Hollow and Goliad ISR projects. In Wyoming, UEC controls the Reno Creek project, which is the largest permitted, pre-construction ISR uranium project in the U.S. Additionally, the Company controls a pipeline of uranium projects in Arizona, New Mexico and Paraguay, a uranium/vanadium project in Colorado and a large, high-grade ferro-titanium project in Paraguay. The Company's operations are managed by professionals with a recognized profile for excellence in their industry, a profile based on many decades of hands-on experience in the key facets of uranium exploration, development and mining.

