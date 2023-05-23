Unusual Call Option Trade in UP Fintech Holding Ltd - ADR (TIGR) Worth $48.40K

On May 23, 2023 at 15:08:38 ET an unusually large $48.40K block of Call contracts in UP Fintech Holding Ltd - ADR (TIGR) was bought, with a strike price of $3.00 / share, expiring in 241 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.33 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 94.10th percentile of all recent large trades made in TIGR options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 81 funds or institutions reporting positions in UP Fintech Holding Ltd - ADR. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 17.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TIGR is 0.07%, a decrease of 18.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.26% to 6,613K shares. The put/call ratio of TIGR is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 105.35% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for UP Fintech Holding Ltd - ADR is 5.22. The forecasts range from a low of 3.34 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 105.35% from its latest reported closing price of 2.54.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for UP Fintech Holding Ltd - ADR is 284MM, an increase of 37.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.12.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 977K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 923K shares, representing an increase of 5.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TIGR by 26.57% over the last quarter.

Neumann Advisory Hong Kong holds 249K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

National Bank Of Canada holds 207K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28K shares, representing an increase of 86.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TIGR by 85.22% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 172K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 164K shares, representing an increase of 4.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TIGR by 5.52% over the last quarter.

PGJ - Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF holds 164K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 173K shares, representing a decrease of 5.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TIGR by 34.34% over the last quarter.

UP Fintech Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

UP Fintech Holding Limited is a leading online brokerage firm focusing on global investors. The Company's proprietary mobile and online trading platform enables investors to trade in equities and other financial instruments on multiple exchanges around the world. The Company offers innovative products and services as well as a superior user experience to customers through its 'mobile first' strategy, which enables it to better serve and retain current customers as well as attract new ones. The Company offers customers comprehensive brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, IPO subscription, ESOP management, investor education, community discussion and customer support. The Company's proprietary infrastructure and advanced technology are able to support trades across multiple currencies, multiple markets, multiple products, multiple execution venues and multiple clearinghouses.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.