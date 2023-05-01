Unusual Call Option Trade in Universal Insurance Holdings (UVE) Worth $20.89K

On May 1, 2023 at 14:23:59 ET an unusually large $20.89K block of Call contracts in Universal Insurance Holdings (UVE) was sold, with a strike price of $22.50 / share, expiring in 109 day(s) (on August 18, 2023).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 360 funds or institutions reporting positions in Universal Insurance Holdings. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 2.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UVE is 0.06%, an increase of 29.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.67% to 23,212K shares. The put/call ratio of UVE is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.30% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Universal Insurance Holdings is $20.40. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 32.30% from its latest reported closing price of $15.42.

The projected annual revenue for Universal Insurance Holdings is $1,258MM, an increase of 0.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.41.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 18K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 33K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44K shares, representing a decrease of 33.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UVE by 22.46% over the last quarter.

PABAX - Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Balanced Fund shares holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing a decrease of 57.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UVE by 32.93% over the last quarter.

ISCV - iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF holds 6K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 4.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UVE by 18.79% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 41K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Universal Insurance Holdings Declares $0.16 Dividend

On April 12, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share ($0.64 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 12, 2023 will receive the payment on May 19, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.16 per share.

At the current share price of $15.42 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.15%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.24%, the lowest has been 1.61%, and the highest has been 8.89%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.74 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.05 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -1.50. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Universal Insurance Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Universal Insurance Holdings (UVE) is a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. The company develops, markets, and writes insurance products for consumers predominantly in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and performs substantially all other insurance-related services for its primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management and distribution. The company sells insurance products through both its appointed independent agents and through its direct online distribution channels in the United States across 19 states (primarily Florida).

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

