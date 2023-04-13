Unusual Call Option Trade in United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) Worth $330.00K

On April 13, 2023 at 09:41:04 ET an unusually large $330.00K block of Call contracts in United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was sold, with a strike price of $7.00 / share, expiring in 64 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.45 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 91.41th percentile of all recent large trades made in UNG options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 98 funds or institutions reporting positions in United States Natural Gas Fund. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 10.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UNG is 0.10%, an increase of 77.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 31.04% to 9,905K shares. The put/call ratio of UNG is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Tradition Wealth Management holds 3K shares.

CENTRAL TRUST holds 10K shares. No change in the last quarter.

American Portfolios Advisors holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Advisory Services Network holds 44K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41K shares, representing an increase of 5.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNG by 99.96% over the last quarter.

Newbridge Financial Services Group holds 7K shares. No change in the last quarter.

