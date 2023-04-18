Unusual Call Option Trade in United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) Worth $260.00K

On April 18, 2023 at 13:51:27 ET an unusually large $260.00K block of Call contracts in United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was bought, with a strike price of $7.00 / share, expiring in 94 day(s) (on July 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.08 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 84.46th percentile of all recent large trades made in UNG options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 101 funds or institutions reporting positions in United States Natural Gas Fund. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 10.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UNG is 0.10%, an increase of 87.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 32.97% to 10,073K shares. The put/call ratio of UNG is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HAP Trading holds 32K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 82K shares, representing a decrease of 158.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNG by 64.39% over the last quarter.

Hrt Financial holds 23K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Pin Oak Investment Advisors holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

IMC-Chicago holds 329K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund holds 49K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

