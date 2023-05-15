News & Insights

Options
UNG

Unusual Call Option Trade in United States Commodity Funds LLC - United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) Worth $218.00K

May 15, 2023 — 08:10 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

On May 15, 2023 at 14:54:45 ET an unusually large $218.00K block of Call contracts in United States Commodity Funds LLC - United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was sold, with a strike price of $6.00 / share, expiring in 249 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 3.19 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.12th percentile of all recent large trades made in UNG options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 141 funds or institutions reporting positions in United States Commodity Funds LLC - United States Natural Gas Fund. This is an increase of 49 owner(s) or 53.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UNG is 0.16%, an increase of 355.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 196.64% to 23,886K shares. UNG / United States Commodity Funds LLC - United States Natural Gas Fund Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of UNG is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

UNG / United States Commodity Funds LLC - United States Natural Gas Fund Shares Held by Institutions

Longfellow Investment Management Co holds 3,869K shares.

Wells Fargo holds 2,964K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,035K shares, representing an increase of 65.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNG by 35.22% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 2,911K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,210K shares, representing an increase of 58.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNG by 53.42% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,474K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 96K shares, representing an increase of 93.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNG by 14.93% over the last quarter.

Shah Capital Management holds 1,405K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

See all United States Commodity Funds LLC - United States Natural Gas Fund regulatory filings.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Options
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UNG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.