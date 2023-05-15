Unusual Call Option Trade in United States Commodity Funds LLC - United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) Worth $218.00K

On May 15, 2023 at 14:54:45 ET an unusually large $218.00K block of Call contracts in United States Commodity Funds LLC - United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was sold, with a strike price of $6.00 / share, expiring in 249 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 3.19 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.12th percentile of all recent large trades made in UNG options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 141 funds or institutions reporting positions in United States Commodity Funds LLC - United States Natural Gas Fund. This is an increase of 49 owner(s) or 53.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UNG is 0.16%, an increase of 355.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 196.64% to 23,886K shares. The put/call ratio of UNG is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Longfellow Investment Management Co holds 3,869K shares.

Wells Fargo holds 2,964K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,035K shares, representing an increase of 65.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNG by 35.22% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 2,911K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,210K shares, representing an increase of 58.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNG by 53.42% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,474K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 96K shares, representing an increase of 93.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNG by 14.93% over the last quarter.

Shah Capital Management holds 1,405K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

