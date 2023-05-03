Unusual Call Option Trade in United States Commodity Funds LLC - United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) Worth $141.12K

On May 3, 2023 at 10:27:48 ET an unusually large $141.12K block of Call contracts in United States Commodity Funds LLC - United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was sold, with a strike price of $7.00 / share, expiring in 79 day(s) (on July 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.23 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 88.13th percentile of all recent large trades made in UNG options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 116 funds or institutions reporting positions in United States Commodity Funds LLC - United States Natural Gas Fund. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 30.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UNG is 0.12%, an increase of 151.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 55.22% to 11,951K shares. The put/call ratio of UNG is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Inscription Capital holds 26K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Quent Capital holds 2K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Kestra Advisory Services holds 50K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 48K shares, representing an increase of 3.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNG by 48.20% over the last quarter.

HAP Trading holds 32K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 82K shares, representing a decrease of 158.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNG by 64.39% over the last quarter.

Benedetti & Gucer holds 22K shares. No change in the last quarter.

