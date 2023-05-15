Unusual Call Option Trade in United Airlines Holdings (UAL) Worth $475.00K

On May 15, 2023 at 11:01:43 ET an unusually large $475.00K block of Call contracts in United Airlines Holdings (UAL) was sold, with a strike price of $50.00 / share, expiring in 249 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 4.11 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in UAL options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1130 funds or institutions reporting positions in United Airlines Holdings. This is an increase of 97 owner(s) or 9.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UAL is 0.16%, an increase of 13.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.17% to 256,510K shares. The put/call ratio of UAL is 1.51, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.45% Upside

As of May 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for United Airlines Holdings is 63.31. The forecasts range from a low of 43.43 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 40.45% from its latest reported closing price of 45.08.

The projected annual revenue for United Airlines Holdings is 51,057MM, an increase of 4.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.78.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Primecap Management holds 23,905K shares representing 7.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,070K shares, representing a decrease of 0.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UAL by 11.03% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 16,330K shares representing 4.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,661K shares, representing an increase of 71.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UAL by 317.48% over the last quarter.

VPMCX - Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares holds 12,389K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,392K shares, representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UAL by 7.81% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 12,052K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,951K shares, representing an increase of 0.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UAL by 7.54% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,920K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,739K shares, representing an increase of 1.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UAL by 9.01% over the last quarter.

United Airlines Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

United's shared purpose is 'Connecting People. Uniting the World.' The Company is more focused than ever on its commitment to customers through a series of innovations and improvements designed to help build a great experience: Every customer. Every flight. Every day. Together, United and United Express operate approximately 4,900 flights a day to 358 airports across five continents. In 2018, United and United Express operated more than 1.7 million flights carrying more than 158 million customers. United is proud to have the world's most comprehensive route network, including U.S. mainland hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. United operates 788 mainline aircraft and the airline's United Express partners operate 560 regional aircraft. United is a founding member of Star Alliance, which provides service to 195 countries via 26 member airlines.

