Unusual Call Option Trade in UiPath Inc - (PATH) Worth $318.19K

On May 22, 2023 at 14:34:27 ET an unusually large $318.19K block of Call contracts in UiPath Inc - (PATH) was sold, with a strike price of $25.00 / share, expiring in 179 day(s) (on November 17, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.56 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.62th percentile of all recent large trades made in PATH options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 597 funds or institutions reporting positions in UiPath Inc -. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PATH is 0.45%, an increase of 48.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.21% to 367,746K shares. The put/call ratio of PATH is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.84% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for UiPath Inc - is 19.49. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $28.88. The average price target represents an increase of 25.84% from its latest reported closing price of 15.49.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for UiPath Inc - is 1,240MM, an increase of 17.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.14.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARK Investment Management holds 44,892K shares representing 8.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,055K shares, representing an increase of 1.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PATH by 11.65% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 26,491K shares representing 4.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,294K shares, representing a decrease of 3.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PATH by 26.19% over the last quarter.

ARKK - ARK Innovation ETF holds 26,430K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,629K shares, representing a decrease of 4.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PATH by 16.30% over the last quarter.

Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 26,401K shares representing 4.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,204K shares, representing a decrease of 3.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PATH by 5.75% over the last quarter.

Alkeon Capital Management holds 16,567K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,717K shares, representing a decrease of 6.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PATH by 79.66% over the last quarter.

UiPath Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

UiPath has a vision to deliver the Fully Automated Enterprise™, one where companies use automation to unlock their greatest potential. UiPath offers an end-to-end platform for automation, combining the leading Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities that enable every organization to rapidly scale digital business operations.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.