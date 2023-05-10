Unusual Call Option Trade in UGI (UGI) Worth $13.50K

On May 10, 2023 at 10:45:41 ET an unusually large $13.50K block of Call contracts in UGI (UGI) was bought, with a strike price of $35.00 / share, expiring in 37 day(s) (on June 16, 2023).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1079 funds or institutions reporting positions in UGI. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 0.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UGI is 0.22%, an increase of 0.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.33% to 201,286K shares. The put/call ratio of UGI is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 49.09% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for UGI is 44.12. The forecasts range from a low of 32.32 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 49.09% from its latest reported closing price of 29.59.

The projected annual revenue for UGI is 9,136MM, a decrease of 7.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.01.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SDY - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Dividend ETF holds 9,925K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,039K shares, representing an increase of 29.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UGI by 38.62% over the last quarter.

First Eagle Investment Management holds 8,669K shares representing 4.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,471K shares, representing an increase of 2.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UGI by 7.69% over the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 7,764K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,770K shares, representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UGI by 9.23% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 6,466K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,119K shares, representing an increase of 5.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UGI by 5.76% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,373K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,257K shares, representing an increase of 1.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UGI by 7.84% over the last quarter.

UGI Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

UGI Corporation is a distributor and marketer of energy products and services. Through subsidiaries, UGI operates natural gas and electric utilities in Pennsylvania, distributes LPG both domestically (through AmeriGas) and internationally (through UGI International), manages midstream energy assets in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia and electric generation assets in Pennsylvania, and engages in energy marketing, including renewable natural gas in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States, California, and the District of Columbia and internationally in France, Belgium, the Netherlands and the UK.

