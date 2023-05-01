Unusual Call Option Trade in Uber Technologies (UBER) Worth $488.97K

On May 1, 2023 at 15:35:10 ET an unusually large $488.97K block of Call contracts in Uber Technologies (UBER) was bought, with a strike price of $32.00 / share, expiring in 4 day(s) (on May 5, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.70 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 95.66th percentile of all recent large trades made in UBER options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1786 funds or institutions reporting positions in Uber Technologies. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 1.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UBER is 0.70%, a decrease of 10.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.31% to 1,685,957K shares. The put/call ratio of UBER is 0.91, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 53.75% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Uber Technologies is $47.74. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 53.75% from its latest reported closing price of $31.05.

The projected annual revenue for Uber Technologies is $37,554MM, an increase of 17.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.23.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

New Legacy Group holds 76K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Signaturefd holds 18K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing an increase of 13.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UBER by 37.83% over the last quarter.

Raymond James Trust N.a. holds 24K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares, representing a decrease of 1.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UBER by 17.33% over the last quarter.

Sepio Capital holds 21K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing an increase of 17.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UBER by 99.90% over the last quarter.

JPMORGAN INSURANCE TRUST - JPMorgan Insurance Trust Global Allocation Portfolio Class 1 holds 16K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 35.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UBER by 35.85% over the last quarter.

Uber Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. The company started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 15 billion trips later, Uber is building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

