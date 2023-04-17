Unusual Call Option Trade in Uber Technologies (UBER) Worth $433.20K

On April 17, 2023 at 10:37:43 ET an unusually large $433.20K block of Call contracts in Uber Technologies (UBER) was bought, with a strike price of $33.00 / share, expiring in 18 day(s) (on May 5, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.51 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 94.02th percentile of all recent large trades made in UBER options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1776 funds or institutions reporting positions in Uber Technologies. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 0.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UBER is 0.68%, a decrease of 15.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.89% to 1,687,232K shares. The put/call ratio of UBER is 0.83, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 54.23% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Uber Technologies is $48.55. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 54.23% from its latest reported closing price of $31.48.

The projected annual revenue for Uber Technologies is $37,554MM, an increase of 17.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.23.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TWCGX - Growth Fund Investor Class holds 2,786K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FPX - First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF holds 761K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,298K shares, representing a decrease of 70.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UBER by 37.09% over the last quarter.

GUSA - Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. 1000 Equity ETF holds 63K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 63K shares, representing an increase of 0.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UBER by 0.65% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - U.S. Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 97K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bouvel Investment Partners holds 51K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52K shares, representing a decrease of 0.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UBER by 114,995.63% over the last quarter.

Uber Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. The company started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 15 billion trips later, Uber is building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

