Unusual Call Option Trade in U.S. Silica Holdings (SLCA) Worth $28.71K

On April 21, 2023 at 11:01:55 ET an unusually large $28.71K block of Call contracts in U.S. Silica Holdings (SLCA) was sold, with a strike price of $20.00 / share, expiring in 273 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.00 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in SLCA options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 488 funds or institutions reporting positions in U.S. Silica Holdings. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLCA is 0.09%, a decrease of 10.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.36% to 72,161K shares. The put/call ratio of SLCA is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 57.98% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for U.S. Silica Holdings is $19.89. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 57.98% from its latest reported closing price of $12.59.

The projected annual revenue for U.S. Silica Holdings is $1,788MM, an increase of 17.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.57.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management holds 56K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 47K shares, representing an increase of 17.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLCA by 21.06% over the last quarter.

RYLD - Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF holds 32K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GARIX - Gotham Absolute Return Fund Institutional Class holds 45K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40K shares, representing an increase of 10.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLCA by 21.92% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 595K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 731K shares, representing a decrease of 22.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLCA by 10.04% over the last quarter.

SYNTAX ETF TRUST - Syntax Stratified SmallCap ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 10.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLCA by 23.97% over the last quarter.

U.S. Silica Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. is a performance materials company and is a member of the Russell 2000. The Company is a leading producer of commercial silica used in the oil and gas industry, and in a wide range of industrial applications. Over its 121-year history, U.S. Silica has developed core competencies in mining, processing, logistics and materials science that enable it to produce and cost-effectively deliver over 400 diversified products to customers across its end markets. U.S. Silica's wholly-owned subsidiaries include EP Minerals and SandBox Logistics™.The Company currently operates 23 mines and production facilities. The Company is headquartered in Katy, Texas and has offices in Reno, Nevada and Chicago, Illinois.

