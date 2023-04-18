Unusual Call Option Trade in Turtle Beach (HEAR) Worth $635.57K

On April 18, 2023 at 13:56:07 ET an unusually large $635.57K block of Call contracts in Turtle Beach (HEAR) was sold, with a strike price of $11.00 / share, expiring in 59 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 6.58 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in HEAR options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 240 funds or institutions reporting positions in Turtle Beach. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 6.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HEAR is 0.12%, a decrease of 12.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.09% to 12,911K shares. The put/call ratio of HEAR is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.00% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Turtle Beach is $11.22. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 2.00% from its latest reported closing price of $11.00.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Turtle Beach is $294MM, an increase of 22.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.04.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MYDA Advisors holds 259K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 75K shares, representing an increase of 71.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HEAR by 99.52% over the last quarter.

Jump Financial holds 11K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing a decrease of 3.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HEAR by 37.02% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 8K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wipfli Financial Advisors Llc holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

PACIFIC SELECT FUND - PD Small-Cap Value Index Portfolio Class P holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Turtle Beach Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Turtle Beach Corporation is one of the world's leading gaming accessory providers. The Turtle Beach brand (www.turtlebeach.com) is known for pioneering first-to-market features and patented innovations in high-quality, comfort-driven headsets for all levels of gamer, making it a fan-favorite brand and the market leader in console gaming audio for the last decade. Turtle Beach's ROCCAT brand (www.roccat.org) combines detail-loving German innovation with a genuine passion for designing the best PC gaming products. Under the ROCCAT brand, Turtle Beach creates award-winning keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads, and other PC accessories.

See all Turtle Beach regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.