Unusual Call Option Trade in Tupperware Brands (TUP) Worth $78.50K

On April 13, 2023 at 11:58:50 ET an unusually large $78.50K block of Call contracts in Tupperware Brands (TUP) was bought, with a strike price of $2.00 / share, expiring in 8 day(s) (on April 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.33 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.80th percentile of all recent large trades made in TUP options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 385 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tupperware Brands. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TUP is 0.10%, an increase of 184.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.60% to 33,544K shares. The put/call ratio of TUP is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 286.36% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tupperware Brands is $5.10. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 286.36% from its latest reported closing price of $1.32.

The projected annual revenue for Tupperware Brands is $1,216MM, a decrease of 6.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.90.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 164K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 243K shares, representing a decrease of 48.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TUP by 99.96% over the last quarter.

FSSNX - Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund holds 366K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 352K shares, representing an increase of 3.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TUP by 45.40% over the last quarter.

American National Bank holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Blueshift Asset Management holds 13K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

SWSSX - Schwab Small-Cap Index Fund holds 99K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tupperware Brands Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) is a leading global consumer products company that designs innovative, functional and environmentally responsible products that people love and trust. Founded in 1946, Tupperware's signature container created the modern food storage category that revolutionized the way the world stores, serves and prepares food. Today, this iconic brand has more than 8,500 functional design and utility patents for solution-oriented kitchen and home products. With a purpose to nurture a better future, Tupperware® products are an alternative to single-use items. The Company distributes its products into nearly 80 countries primarily through independent representatives around the world.

