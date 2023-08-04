Unusual Call Option Trade in Tupperware Brands (TUP) Worth $255.00K

On August 4, 2023 at 09:44:53 ET an unusually large $255.00K block of Call contracts in Tupperware Brands (TUP) was sold, with a strike price of $5.00 / share, expiring in 77 day(s) (on October 20, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.79 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 95.86th percentile of all recent large trades made in TUP options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 305 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tupperware Brands. This is a decrease of 78 owner(s) or 20.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TUP is 0.01%, a decrease of 88.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.34% to 30,152K shares. The put/call ratio of TUP is 0.93, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.91% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tupperware Brands is 4.08. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $4.20. The average price target represents an increase of 15.91% from its latest reported closing price of 3.52.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Tupperware Brands is 1,216MM, a decrease of 6.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.90.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

D. E. Shaw holds 2,061K shares representing 4.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,389K shares, representing an increase of 32.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TUP by 13.17% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 1,788K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,447K shares, representing an increase of 19.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TUP by 38.13% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 1,517K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 499K shares, representing an increase of 67.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TUP by 63.30% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,337K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,325K shares, representing an increase of 0.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TUP by 43.74% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 1,234K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 693K shares, representing an increase of 43.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TUP by 23.26% over the last quarter.

Tupperware Brands Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) is a leading global consumer products company that designs innovative, functional and environmentally responsible products that people love and trust. Founded in 1946, Tupperware's signature container created the modern food storage category that revolutionized the way the world stores, serves and prepares food. Today, this iconic brand has more than 8,500 functional design and utility patents for solution-oriented kitchen and home products. With a purpose to nurture a better future, Tupperware® products are an alternative to single-use items. The Company distributes its products into nearly 80 countries primarily through independent representatives around the world.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.