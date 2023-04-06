Unusual Call Option Trade in Truist Financial (TFC) Worth $414.00K

On April 6, 2023 at 13:56:04 ET an unusually large $414.00K block of Call contracts in Truist Financial (TFC) was bought, with a strike price of $35.00 / share, expiring in 15 days (on April 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.89 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 96.84 percentile of all recent large trades made in TFC options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 53.69% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Truist Financial is $49.21. The forecasts range from a low of $31.31 to a high of $59.85. The average price target represents an increase of 53.69% from its latest reported closing price of $32.02.

The projected annual revenue for Truist Financial is $25,440MM, an increase of 14.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.26.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2359 funds or institutions reporting positions in Truist Financial. This is an increase of 56 owner(s) or 2.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TFC is 0.41%, an increase of 2.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.39% to 1,156,311K shares. The put/call ratio of TFC is 0.68, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 61,034K shares representing 4.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 60,133K shares, representing an increase of 1.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFC by 7.91% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 40,338K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,526K shares, representing an increase of 2.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFC by 6.86% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 36,817K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,033K shares, representing a decrease of 0.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFC by 6.36% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 30,671K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,068K shares, representing an increase of 1.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFC by 7.13% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 23,761K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,266K shares, representing an increase of 18.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFC by 99.98% over the last quarter.

Truist Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Formed by the historic merger of equals of BB&T and SunTrust, Truist has leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country. The company offers a wide range of services including retail, small business and commercial banking; asset management; capital markets; commercial real estate; corporate and institutional banking; insurance; mortgage; payments; specialized lending; and wealth management. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is the sixth-largest commercial bank in the U.S. with total assets of $509 billion as of December 31, 2020. Truist Bank, Member FDIC.

