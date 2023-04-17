Unusual Call Option Trade in Truist Financial (TFC) Worth $287.50K

On April 17, 2023 at 15:31:07 ET an unusually large $287.50K block of Call contracts in Truist Financial (TFC) was sold, with a strike price of $34.00 / share, expiring in 4 day(s) (on April 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.95 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 97.04th percentile of all recent large trades made in TFC options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2339 funds or institutions reporting positions in Truist Financial. This is an increase of 35 owner(s) or 1.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TFC is 0.42%, an increase of 4.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.52% to 1,157,642K shares. The put/call ratio of TFC is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.01% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Truist Financial is $49.21. The forecasts range from a low of $31.31 to a high of $59.85. The average price target represents an increase of 48.01% from its latest reported closing price of $33.25.

The projected annual revenue for Truist Financial is $25,440MM, an increase of 14.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.26.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PIOTX - Pioneer Core Equity Fund : holds 600K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company.

Altus Wealth Group holds 11K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 5.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFC by 99.94% over the last quarter.

Aviva holds 701K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 634K shares, representing an increase of 9.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFC by 6.82% over the last quarter.

Lake Street Advisors Group holds 12K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing a decrease of 19.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFC by 24.88% over the last quarter.

BUFDX - Buffalo Dividend Focus Fund Investor Class holds 29K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Truist Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Formed by the historic merger of equals of BB&T and SunTrust, Truist has leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country. The company offers a wide range of services including retail, small business and commercial banking; asset management; capital markets; commercial real estate; corporate and institutional banking; insurance; mortgage; payments; specialized lending; and wealth management. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is the sixth-largest commercial bank in the U.S. with total assets of $509 billion as of December 31, 2020. Truist Bank, Member FDIC.

