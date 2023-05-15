Unusual Call Option Trade in Triumph Group (TGI) Worth $190.10K

On May 15, 2023 at 13:32:37 ET an unusually large $190.10K block of Call contracts in Triumph Group (TGI) was sold, with a strike price of $12.50 / share, expiring in 214 day(s) (on December 15, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 74.15 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in TGI options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 394 funds or institutions reporting positions in Triumph Group. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 3.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TGI is 0.09%, an increase of 4.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.02% to 68,503K shares. The put/call ratio of TGI is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.75% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Triumph Group is 13.13. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 28.75% from its latest reported closing price of 10.20.

The projected annual revenue for Triumph Group is 1,383MM, an increase of 0.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.76.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 8,853K shares representing 13.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,742K shares, representing an increase of 1.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGI by 4.24% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 5,554K shares representing 8.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,563K shares, representing a decrease of 0.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGI by 19.56% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,988K shares representing 6.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,871K shares, representing an increase of 2.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGI by 14.77% over the last quarter.

Hill City Capital holds 3,166K shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,556K shares, representing an increase of 50.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGI by 152.92% over the last quarter.

Maple Rock Capital Partners holds 2,411K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,257K shares, representing a decrease of 35.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TGI by 23.29% over the last quarter.

Triumph Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Triumph Group, Inc., headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.

