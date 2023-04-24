Unusual Call Option Trade in Trinity Industries (TRN) Worth $62.56K

On April 24, 2023 at 09:54:41 ET an unusually large $62.56K block of Call contracts in Trinity Industries (TRN) was sold, with a strike price of $26.00 / share, expiring in 88 day(s) (on July 21, 2023).

This trade was first picked up on unusual option trades.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 541 funds or institutions reporting positions in Trinity Industries. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 0.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRN is 0.15%, an increase of 11.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.41% to 89,987K shares. The put/call ratio of TRN is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.69% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Trinity Industries is $30.09. The forecasts range from a low of $26.26 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 25.69% from its latest reported closing price of $23.94.

The projected annual revenue for Trinity Industries is $2,943MM, an increase of 48.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.05.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

KSCD - KFA Small Cap Quality Dividend Index ETF holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

DFAT - Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF holds 721K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 683K shares, representing an increase of 5.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRN by 6.54% over the last quarter.

SWTSX - Schwab Total Stock Market Index Fund holds 35K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. holds 20K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing an increase of 32.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRN by 80.90% over the last quarter.

CRSSX - CATHOLIC RESPONSIBLE INVESTMENTS SMALL-CAP FUND Institutional Shares holds 46K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45K shares, representing an increase of 1.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRN by 3.84% over the last quarter.

Trinity Industries Declares $0.26 Dividend

On March 7, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share ($1.04 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 14, 2023 will receive the payment on April 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.26 per share.

At the current share price of $23.94 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.34%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.14%, the lowest has been 1.34%, and the highest has been 4.97%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.78 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.54 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.40. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.37%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Trinity Industries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Trinity Industries, Inc., headquartered in Dallas, Texas, owns businesses that are leading providers of rail transportation products and services in North America. Its rail-related businesses market their railcar products and services under the trade name TrinityRail®. The TrinityRail platform provides railcar leasing and management services, as well as railcar manufacturing, maintenance and modifications. Trinity also owns businesses engaged in the manufacture of products used on the nation's roadways and in traffic control. Trinity reports its financial results in three principal business segments: the Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, the Rail Products Group, and the All Other Group.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

