Unusual Call Option Trade in TREX (TREX) Worth $262.50K

On May 3, 2023 at 14:13:24 ET an unusually large $262.50K block of Call contracts in TREX (TREX) was sold, with a strike price of $60.00 / share, expiring in 79 day(s) (on July 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 6.20 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in TREX options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 937 funds or institutions reporting positions in TREX. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TREX is 0.28%, an increase of 6.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.06% to 128,084K shares. The put/call ratio of TREX is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.81% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for TREX is $58.28. The forecasts range from a low of $43.43 to a high of $74.55. The average price target represents an increase of 6.81% from its latest reported closing price of $54.56.

The projected annual revenue for TREX is $1,085MM, a decrease of 1.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.62.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FCTDX - Strategic Advisers Fidelity U.S. Total Stock Fund holds 93K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 201K shares, representing a decrease of 116.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TREX by 47.70% over the last quarter.

Values First Advisors holds 10K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing an increase of 12.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TREX by 99.89% over the last quarter.

Quadrant Capital Group holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 51.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TREX by 99.83% over the last quarter.

Creative Planning holds 55K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43K shares, representing an increase of 22.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TREX by 7.82% over the last quarter.

K.J. Harrison & Partners holds 18K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TREX Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Trex Company, Inc. [NYSE: TREX] is the world's largest manufacturer of high-performance wood-alternative decking and railing, with more than 25 years of product experience. Stocked in more than 6,700 retail locations worldwide, Trex outdoor living products offer a wide range of style options with fewer ongoing maintenance requirements than wood, as well as a truly environmentally responsible choice.

