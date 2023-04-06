Unusual Call Option Trade in Trex (TREX) Worth $100.86K

On April 6, 2023 at 14:30:31 ET an unusually large $100.86K block of Call contracts in Trex (TREX) was bought, with a strike price of $50.00 / share, expiring in 15 days (on April 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.00 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00 percentile of all recent large trades made in TREX options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.81% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Trex is $57.86. The forecasts range from a low of $43.43 to a high of $74.55. The average price target represents an increase of 21.81% from its latest reported closing price of $47.50.

The projected annual revenue for Trex is $1,085MM, a decrease of 1.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.62.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 940 funds or institutions reporting positions in Trex. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TREX is 0.24%, a decrease of 9.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.29% to 128,055K shares. The put/call ratio of TREX is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 6,151K shares representing 5.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,463K shares, representing an increase of 11.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TREX by 5.07% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 4,511K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,517K shares, representing a decrease of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TREX by 5.75% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 3,574K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,306K shares, representing a decrease of 48.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TREX by 45.25% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 3,513K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,446K shares, representing an increase of 1.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TREX by 2.08% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,389K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,222K shares, representing an increase of 4.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TREX by 11.56% over the last quarter.

TREX Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Trex Company, Inc. [NYSE: TREX] is the world's largest manufacturer of high-performance wood-alternative decking and railing, with more than 25 years of product experience. Stocked in more than 6,700 retail locations worldwide, Trex outdoor living products offer a wide range of style options with fewer ongoing maintenance requirements than wood, as well as a truly environmentally responsible choice.

