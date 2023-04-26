Unusual Call Option Trade in Transocean (RIG) Worth $192.00K

On April 26, 2023 at 15:14:09 ET an unusually large $192.00K block of Call contracts in Transocean (RIG) was bought, with a strike price of $5.00 / share, expiring in 632 day(s) (on January 17, 2025). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.24 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 88.93th percentile of all recent large trades made in RIG options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 476 funds or institutions reporting positions in Transocean. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 3.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RIG is 0.18%, an increase of 4.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.90% to 487,317K shares. The put/call ratio of RIG is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.15% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Transocean is $7.52. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 28.15% from its latest reported closing price of $5.87.

The projected annual revenue for Transocean is $3,123MM, an increase of 21.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.18.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

D. E. Shaw holds 34,903K shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,724K shares, representing an increase of 32.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RIG by 151.35% over the last quarter.

Montag A & Associates holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Parallax Volatility Advisers holds 87K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

AACRX - Strategic Allocation: Conservative Fund R Class holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Citizens Business Bank holds 10K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Transocean Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Transocean is a leading international provider of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. Transocean specializes in technically demanding sectors of the global offshore drilling business with a particular focus on deepwater and harsh environment drilling services, and operates the highest specification floating offshore drilling fleet in the world. Transocean owns or has partial ownership interests in and operates a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units consisting of 27 ultra-deepwater floaters and 10 harsh environment floaters. In addition, Transocean is constructing two ultra-deepwater drillships.

