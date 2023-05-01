Unusual Call Option Trade in Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Worth $275.79K

On May 1, 2023 at 14:42:26 ET an unusually large $275.79K block of Call contracts in Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) was sold, with a strike price of $62.50 / share, expiring in 172 day(s) (on October 20, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.64 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in TD options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1001 funds or institutions reporting positions in Toronto-Dominion Bank. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 1.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TD is 0.61%, an increase of 28.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.78% to 1,013,208K shares. The put/call ratio of TD is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.35% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Toronto-Dominion Bank is $74.79. The forecasts range from a low of $64.53 to a high of $85.31. The average price target represents an increase of 23.35% from its latest reported closing price of $60.63.

The projected annual revenue for Toronto-Dominion Bank is $54,056MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $9.31.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sax Wealth Advisors holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing a decrease of 34.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TD by 99.93% over the last quarter.

Carmel Capital Partners holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 4.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TD by 75,514.59% over the last quarter.

Cullen holds 9K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CENTRAL TRUST holds 16K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

RISEX - Domini International Opportunities Fund Investor Shares holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 4.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TD by 3.89% over the last quarter.

Toronto Dominion Bank Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ('TD' or the 'Bank'). TD is the sixth largest bank in North America by branches and serves over 26 million customers in three key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Retail, including TD Canada Trust, TD Auto Finance Canada, TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; U.S. Retail, including TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, TD Auto Finance U.S., TD Wealth (U.S.), and an investment in The Charles Schwab Corporation; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities. TD also ranks among the world's leading online financial services firms, with more than 14 million active online and mobile customers. TD had CDN$1.7 trillionin assets on October 31, 2020.

