Unusual Call Option Trade in Tilray (TLRY) Worth $72.49K

On April 11, 2023 at 12:12:24 ET an unusually large $72.49K block of Call contracts in Tilray (TLRY) was sold, with a strike price of $2.00 / share, expiring in 647 days (on January 17, 2025). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.25 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 87.07 percentile of all recent large trades made in TLRY options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 51.16% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tilray is $4.14. The forecasts range from a low of $2.83 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 51.16% from its latest reported closing price of $2.74.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Tilray is $678MM, an increase of 13.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.26.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 404 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tilray. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TLRY is 0.33%, an increase of 116.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.31% to 71,879K shares. The put/call ratio of TLRY is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

MJ - ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF holds 7,781K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,862K shares, representing a decrease of 1.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TLRY by 3.48% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 4,165K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,585K shares, representing a decrease of 106.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TLRY by 53.57% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 2,448K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Prentice Capital Management holds 2,424K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,057K shares, representing an increase of 56.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TLRY by 229.12% over the last quarter.

POTX - Global X Cannabis ETF holds 2,396K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,080K shares, representing an increase of 54.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TLRY by 13.73% over the last quarter.

Tilray Brands Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tilray is a global pioneer in the research, cultivation, production, and distribution of cannabis and cannabinoids currently serving tens of thousands of patients and consumers in 17 countries spanning five continents.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.