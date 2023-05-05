Unusual Call Option Trade in Tilray Brands (TLRY) Worth $69.58K

On May 5, 2023 at 10:14:33 ET an unusually large $69.58K block of Call contracts in Tilray Brands (TLRY) was sold, with a strike price of $3.50 / share, expiring in 77 day(s) (on July 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.54 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.40th percentile of all recent large trades made in TLRY options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 391 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tilray Brands. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 2.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TLRY is 0.34%, an increase of 120.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.14% to 80,008K shares. The put/call ratio of TLRY is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.13% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tilray Brands is 3.43. The forecasts range from a low of 2.27 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 36.13% from its latest reported closing price of 2.52.

The projected annual revenue for Tilray Brands is 678MM, an increase of 13.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.26.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MJ - ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF holds 7,781K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,862K shares, representing a decrease of 1.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TLRY by 3.48% over the last quarter.

Etf Managers Group holds 7,599K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 4,165K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,585K shares, representing a decrease of 106.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TLRY by 53.57% over the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 2,680K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,381K shares, representing an increase of 11.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TLRY by 59.44% over the last quarter.

POTX - Global X Cannabis ETF holds 2,659K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,396K shares, representing an increase of 9.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TLRY by 2.70% over the last quarter.

Tilray Brands Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tilray is a global pioneer in the research, cultivation, production, and distribution of cannabis and cannabinoids currently serving tens of thousands of patients and consumers in 17 countries spanning five continents.

