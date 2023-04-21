Unusual Call Option Trade in Thor Industries (THO) Worth $14.37K

On April 21, 2023 at 14:19:12 ET an unusually large $14.37K block of Call contracts in Thor Industries (THO) was bought, with a strike price of $95.00 / share, expiring in 28 day(s) (on May 19, 2023).

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 852 funds or institutions reporting positions in Thor Industries. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 1.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to THO is 0.20%, a decrease of 10.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.97% to 66,365K shares. The put/call ratio of THO is 1.27, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.68% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Thor Industries is $85.78. The forecasts range from a low of $45.45 to a high of $110.25. The average price target represents an increase of 8.68% from its latest reported closing price of $78.93.

The projected annual revenue for Thor Industries is $11,922MM, a decrease of 14.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $7.90.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FLVEX - Fidelity Large Cap Value Enhanced Index Fund holds 18K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41K shares, representing a decrease of 134.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THO by 48.96% over the last quarter.

SLGFX - SIMT Large Cap Index Fund Class F holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MXMVX - Great-West Mid Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 18K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 482K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 112K shares, representing an increase of 76.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THO by 349.17% over the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust II - MetLife Mid Cap Stock Index Portfolio holds 24K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares, representing a decrease of 4.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THO by 4.18% over the last quarter.

Thor Industries Declares $0.45 Dividend

On March 28, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share ($1.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 12, 2023 will receive the payment on April 26, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.45 per share.

At the current share price of $78.93 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.28%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.02%, the lowest has been 1.12%, and the highest has been 4.56%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.58 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.44 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.12. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.12%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Thor Industries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

THOR is the sole owner of operating subsidiaries that, combined, represent the world's largest manufacturer of recreational vehicles.

