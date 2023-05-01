Unusual Call Option Trade in TG Therapeutics (TGTX) Worth $1,030.00K

On May 1, 2023 at 15:39:08 ET an unusually large $1,030.00K block of Call contracts in TG Therapeutics (TGTX) was sold, with a strike price of $25.00 / share, expiring in 4 day(s) (on May 5, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 6.93 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in TGTX options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 379 funds or institutions reporting positions in TG Therapeutics. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 8.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TGTX is 0.18%, an increase of 293.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.22% to 98,597K shares. The put/call ratio of TGTX is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.27% Downside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for TG Therapeutics is $21.04. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents a decrease of 15.27% from its latest reported closing price of $24.83.

The projected annual revenue for TG Therapeutics is $72MM, an increase of 2,503.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$1.17.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Two Sigma Investments holds 1,013K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,167K shares, representing a decrease of 15.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGTX by 60.32% over the last quarter.

SUNAMERICA SERIES TRUST - SA T. Rowe Price Asset Allocation Growth Portfolio Class 1 holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

King Wealth holds 24K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares, representing an increase of 2.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TGTX by 99.81% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Group holds 15,503K shares representing 10.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,746K shares, representing an increase of 4.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGTX by 94.49% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management holds 15K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

TG Therapeutics Background Information

TG Therapeutics is a fully-integrated, commercial stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. In addition to an active research pipeline including five investigational medicines across these therapeutic areas, TG has received accelerated approval from the U.S. FDA for UKONIQTM (umbralisib), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed/refractory marginal zone lymphoma who have received at least one prior anti-CD20-based regimen and relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma who have received at least three prior lines of systemic therapies. Currently, the Company has two programs in Phase 3 development for the treatment of patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS) and patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and several investigational medicines in Phase 1 clinical development.

