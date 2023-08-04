Unusual Call Option Trade in Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries - ADR (TEVA) Worth $414.21K

On August 4, 2023 at 10:20:39 ET an unusually large $414.21K block of Call contracts in Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries - ADR (TEVA) was sold, with a strike price of $10.00 / share, expiring in 532 day(s) (on January 17, 2025). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 10.34 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in TEVA options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 608 funds or institutions reporting positions in Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries - ADR. This is a decrease of 38 owner(s) or 5.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TEVA is 0.23%, an increase of 10.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.10% to 689,607K shares. The put/call ratio of TEVA is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 99.68% Downside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries - ADR is 0.03. The forecasts range from a low of 0.03 to a high of $0.03. The average price target represents a decrease of 99.68% from its latest reported closing price of 9.57.

The projected annual revenue for Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries - ADR is 15,827MM, an increase of 5.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.60.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 82,644K shares representing 7.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 114,794K shares, representing a decrease of 38.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEVA by 34.03% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 58,735K shares representing 5.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 50,639K shares representing 4.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 50,564K shares, representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEVA by 5.77% over the last quarter.

AIVSX - INVESTMENT CO OF AMERICA holds 39,840K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 54,425K shares, representing a decrease of 36.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEVA by 32.42% over the last quarter.

Ion Asset Management holds 28,191K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,197K shares, representing an increase of 81.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEVA by 307.92% over the last quarter.

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. is an Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company with headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel. It specializes primarily in generic drugs, but other business interests include active pharmaceutical ingredients and, to a lesser extent, proprietary pharmaceuticals.

