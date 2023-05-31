Unusual Call Option Trade in Teucrium Trading, LLC - Teucrium Wheat Fund (WEAT) Worth $29.97K

On May 31, 2023 at 13:25:43 ET an unusually large $29.97K block of Call contracts in Teucrium Trading, LLC - Teucrium Wheat Fund (WEAT) was sold, with a strike price of $7.00 / share, expiring in 142 day(s) (on October 20, 2023).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 55 funds or institutions reporting positions in Teucrium Trading, LLC - Teucrium Wheat Fund. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 12.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WEAT is 0.01%, a decrease of 36.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 57.15% to 2,537K shares. The put/call ratio of WEAT is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jane Street Group holds 306K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,276K shares, representing a decrease of 316.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WEAT by 84.25% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 265K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,136K shares, representing a decrease of 329.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WEAT by 91.24% over the last quarter.

Mml Investors Services holds 204K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 467K shares, representing a decrease of 128.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WEAT by 41,624.06% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 188K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing an increase of 91.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WEAT by 990.03% over the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 161K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 453K shares, representing a decrease of 181.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WEAT by 71.43% over the last quarter.

