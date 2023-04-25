Unusual Call Option Trade in Teucrium Sugar Fund (CANE) Worth $104.91K

On April 25, 2023 at 12:58:44 ET an unusually large $104.91K block of Call contracts in Teucrium Sugar Fund (CANE) was bought, with a strike price of $14.00 / share, expiring in 52 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.40 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the th percentile of all recent large trades made in CANE options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in Teucrium Sugar Fund. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CANE is 0.01%, an increase of 114.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 103.20% to 583K shares. The put/call ratio of CANE is 1.35, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Simplex Trading holds 31K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35K shares, representing a decrease of 10.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CANE by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Advisor Resource Council holds 10K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Old Mission Capital holds 21K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 53K shares, representing a decrease of 150.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CANE by 60.43% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 8K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 28.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CANE by 31.08% over the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley holds 1K shares. No change in the last quarter.

See all Teucrium Sugar Fund regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.