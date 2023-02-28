Unusual Call Option Trade in Terran Orbital Corp - (LLAP) Worth $105.00K

On February 28, 2023 at 10:06:14 (ET) an unusually large $105.00K block of Call contracts in Terran Orbital Corp - (LLAP) was bought, with a strike price of $2.00 / share, expiring in 17 days (on March 17, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.76 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 94.13 percentile of all recent large trades made in LLAP options.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 341.40% Upside

As of February 28, 2023, the average one-year price target for Terran Orbital Corp - is $12.09. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 341.40% from its latest reported closing price of $2.74.

The projected annual revenue for Terran Orbital Corp - is $258MM, an increase of 252.66%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 147 funds or institutions reporting positions in Terran Orbital Corp -. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 7.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LLAP is 0.23%, a decrease of 52.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.11% to 66,629K shares. The put/call ratio of LLAP is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Beach Point Capital Management holds 19,838K shares representing 13.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,809K shares, representing a decrease of 9.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LLAP by 0.61% over the last quarter.

Lockheed Martin holds 13,206K shares representing 9.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Stone Point Wealth holds 6,916K shares representing 4.86% ownership of the company.

Blue Barn Wealth holds 6,382K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,338K shares, representing a decrease of 14.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LLAP by 28.21% over the last quarter.

Francisco Partners Management holds 4,838K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,247K shares, representing a decrease of 8.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LLAP by 14.65% over the last quarter.

