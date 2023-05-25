Unusual Call Option Trade in Terex (TEX) Worth $219.67K

On May 25, 2023 at 15:40:28 ET an unusually large $219.67K block of Call contracts in Terex (TEX) was bought, with a strike price of $50.00 / share, expiring in 22 day(s) (on June 16, 2023).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 777 funds or institutions reporting positions in Terex. This is an increase of 81 owner(s) or 11.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TEX is 0.18%, an increase of 7.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.27% to 73,652K shares. The put/call ratio of TEX is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.88% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Terex is 59.89. The forecasts range from a low of 50.50 to a high of $75.60. The average price target represents an increase of 26.88% from its latest reported closing price of 47.20.

The projected annual revenue for Terex is 4,535MM, a decrease of 2.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.80.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pzena Investment Management holds 3,019K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,105K shares, representing a decrease of 35.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEX by 18.77% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 2,164K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,255K shares, representing a decrease of 4.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEX by 2.61% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,082K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,084K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEX by 8.28% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,007K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 836K shares, representing an increase of 58.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEX by 159.00% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,955K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,883K shares, representing an increase of 3.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEX by 37.70% over the last quarter.

Terex Declares $0.15 Dividend

On May 18, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 6, 2023 will receive the payment on June 20, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

At the current share price of $47.20 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.27%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.37%, the lowest has been 0.87%, and the highest has been 3.85%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.47 (n=198).

The current dividend yield is 0.21 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.11. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

Terex Background Information

Terex is a global manufacturer of aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery. The Company designs, builds, and supports products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. Terex's products are manufactured in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia and sold worldwide. The Company engages with customers through all stages of the product life cycle, from initial specification and financing to parts and service support.

Key filings for this company:

