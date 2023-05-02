Unusual Call Option Trade in Teradata (TDC) Worth $36.15K

On May 2, 2023 at 14:27:05 ET an unusually large $36.15K block of Call contracts in Teradata (TDC) was bought, with a strike price of $47.50 / share, expiring in 45 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.00 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in TDC options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 764 funds or institutions reporting positions in Teradata. This is an increase of 45 owner(s) or 6.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TDC is 0.16%, a decrease of 0.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.64% to 112,601K shares. The put/call ratio of TDC is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.95% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Teradata is $48.00. The forecasts range from a low of $33.84 to a high of $75.60. The average price target represents an increase of 16.95% from its latest reported closing price of $41.04.

The projected annual revenue for Teradata is $1,826MM, an increase of 1.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.91.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IRMAX - Voya RussellTM Mid Cap Index Portfolio DV holds 13K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TDC by 2.25% over the last quarter.

SPTM - SPDR(R) Portfolio Total Stock Market ETF holds 17K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing a decrease of 0.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TDC by 0.98% over the last quarter.

State Street holds 2,861K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,850K shares, representing an increase of 0.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TDC by 1.06% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 661K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 546K shares, representing an increase of 17.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TDC by 25.19% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,144K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,001K shares, representing an increase of 4.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDC by 0.91% over the last quarter.

Teradata Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Teradata is the cloud data analytics platform company, built for a multi-cloud reality, solving the world's most complex data challenges at scale. The company helps businesses unlock value by turning data into their greatest asset.

