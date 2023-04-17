Unusual Call Option Trade in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) Worth $75.31K

On April 17, 2023 at 10:04:14 ET an unusually large $75.31K block of Call contracts in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) was bought, with a strike price of $12.00 / share, expiring in 277 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.54 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 93.23th percentile of all recent large trades made in TME options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 422 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 6.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TME is 0.23%, an increase of 53.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.85% to 464,114K shares. The put/call ratio of TME is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.27% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tencent Music Entertainment Group is $9.44. The forecasts range from a low of $5.15 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 24.27% from its latest reported closing price of $7.60.

The projected annual revenue for Tencent Music Entertainment Group is $29,716MM, an increase of 4.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.13.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 1,352K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,037K shares, representing an increase of 23.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TME by 153.44% over the last quarter.

Blackstone Alternative Investment Funds - Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund Class I holds 127K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 117K shares, representing an increase of 8.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TME by 132.75% over the last quarter.

IXUS - iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF holds 778K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 673K shares, representing an increase of 13.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TME by 117.51% over the last quarter.

Cubist Systematic Strategies holds 94K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 132K shares, representing a decrease of 40.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TME by 50.22% over the last quarter.

EEMA - iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF holds 70K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 79K shares, representing a decrease of 12.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TME by 38.80% over the last quarter.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TencentMusic Entertainment Group is the leading online music entertainment platform in China, operating the country's highly popular and innovative music apps: QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music and WeSing. TencentMusic's mission is to use technology to elevate the role of music in people's lives by enabling them to create, enjoy, share and interact with music. TencentMusic's platform comprises online music, online karaoke and music-centric live streaming services, enabling music fans to discover, listen, sing, watch, perform and socialize around music.

