Unusual Call Option Trade in Tencent Music Entertainment Group - ADR (TME) Worth $60.84K

On April 21, 2023 at 14:31:31 ET an unusually large $60.84K block of Call contracts in Tencent Music Entertainment Group - ADR (TME) was sold, with a strike price of $8.00 / share, expiring in 91 day(s) (on July 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.87 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 97.07th percentile of all recent large trades made in TME options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 422 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tencent Music Entertainment Group - ADR. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 6.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TME is 0.23%, an increase of 54.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.12% to 464,873K shares. The put/call ratio of TME is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.40% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tencent Music Entertainment Group - ADR is $9.44. The forecasts range from a low of $5.15 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 19.40% from its latest reported closing price of $7.91.

The projected annual revenue for Tencent Music Entertainment Group - ADR is $29,716MM, an increase of 4.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.13.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MXENX - Great-West Emerging Markets Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 100K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Citadel Advisors holds 452K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 249K shares, representing an increase of 44.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TME by 279.81% over the last quarter.

NTSE - WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund N holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 13.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TME by 67.33% over the last quarter.

Great West Life Assurance holds 545K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 659K shares, representing a decrease of 20.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TME by 99.84% over the last quarter.

Equitable Holdings holds 18K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing an increase of 5.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TME by 40.24% over the last quarter.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TencentMusic Entertainment Group is the leading online music entertainment platform in China, operating the country's highly popular and innovative music apps: QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music and WeSing. TencentMusic's mission is to use technology to elevate the role of music in people's lives by enabling them to create, enjoy, share and interact with music. TencentMusic's platform comprises online music, online karaoke and music-centric live streaming services, enabling music fans to discover, listen, sing, watch, perform and socialize around music.

