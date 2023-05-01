Unusual Call Option Trade in Tenaya Therapeutics (TNYA) Worth $38.40K

On May 1, 2023 at 11:14:11 ET an unusually large $38.40K block of Call contracts in Tenaya Therapeutics (TNYA) was bought, with a strike price of $10.00 / share, expiring in 18 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.00 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in TNYA options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 191 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tenaya Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 4.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TNYA is 0.03%, a decrease of 50.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 33.64% to 47,792K shares. The put/call ratio of TNYA is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 312.61% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tenaya Therapeutics is $21.93. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 312.61% from its latest reported closing price of $5.32.

The projected annual revenue for Tenaya Therapeutics is $0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$2.75.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Regents Of The University Of California holds 1,627K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 9K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares, representing a decrease of 188.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TNYA by 77.72% over the last quarter.

TRSSX - T. Rowe Price Institutional Small-Cap Stock Fund holds 62K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

StepStone Group holds 462K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BlackRock holds 2,261K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,441K shares, representing a decrease of 7.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TNYA by 99.94% over the last quarter.

